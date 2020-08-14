Luke Combs Performs Unreleased New Ballad “Tomorrow Me”
Getty Images
If you’ve been keeping up with Luke Combs you know that besides becoming a new husband to girlfriend Nicole Hocking, he’s been testing new music with virtual performances like the one he did in May in conjunction with Columbia.
During the performance he sang a song called, “Tomorrow Me” which talks about not wanting to regret tomorrow what he may do today, that’s pretty much all of us right?
Fans may be looking for Combs to release his third album but for now this new single will have to hold us over until at least we’re able to be together again.