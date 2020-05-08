Luke Combs Performs TWO New Songs Tonight @ 6pm
Luke Combs performed on a Livestream on Wednesday night and debuted two new songs for fans. “Tomorrow Me,” which Luke performed once in Colorado and his song “Cold As You” was performed at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Craig Morgan a few weeks ago.
During the Livestream, Luke performed his current single, “Six Feet Apart” as well as had a Q&A session with his fiancee, Nicole.
Combs partnered with Columbia to raise money for Captains For Clean Water, you can relive Luke’s performance on YouTube. He will perform 2 new songs tonight @ 6pm our time. Here’s the complete story from Whiskey Riff. Check out his new songs Tomorrow Me and Cold As You below.