98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Combs Opens Up About What Has Changed Since He Became Famous

April 20, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Luke Combs Opens Up About What Has Changed Since He Became Famous
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Luke Combs recently revealed the one thing that catches him off-guard since he has become famous.

Combs said on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “I can’t tell you how many beers I shotgunned in college, and now I can shotgun a beer, and like 60,000 people are stoked about it.”

He continued, “I’m like, ‘That’s awesome, dude.’ I did seven or eight of these a night. For years.”

Combs proved his shot-gunning skills and showed Joe Rogan during the episode of the podcast.

 

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
2

Tim McGraw's Talented Daughter Gracie Shares Exciting Announcement
3

Will 'Dial Of Destiny' Be Last Indiana Jones Flick?
4

'Day Drinking' Is Little Big Town's Canned Wine
5

‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series In The Works At Netflix

Recent Posts