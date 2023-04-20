Luke Combs Opens Up About What Has Changed Since He Became Famous

Luke Combs recently revealed the one thing that catches him off-guard since he has become famous.

Combs said on Joe Rogan’s podcast, “I can’t tell you how many beers I shotgunned in college, and now I can shotgun a beer, and like 60,000 people are stoked about it.”

He continued, “I’m like, ‘That’s awesome, dude.’ I did seven or eight of these a night. For years.”

Combs proved his shot-gunning skills and showed Joe Rogan during the episode of the podcast.