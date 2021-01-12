Luke Combs Opens Up About his Battles with Anxiety

Luke Combs opened up about the anxiety issues he’s had since middle school. His form is called Purely Obsessional OCD . . . and he’s taught himself how to live with it.
I never thought of Luke Combs as being the anxious type. He seems so laid back. Well, surprise: He’s had anxiety issues since middle school. He talks about it in an interview with Dan Rather.
Quote, “It’s a unique form I have called Purely Obsessional OCD. [But] my version are thoughts that I play over and over in my head. It’ll be something about my health. I’ll be worried that I’m about to have a heart attack or a stroke.
“It becomes this very obsessive thing that you never have an answer to. That’s the awful part of it. You have to teach yourself to become comfortable knowing you’ll never get an answer and that it’s a super uncertain thing.”
Luke’s episode of “The Big Interview with Dan Rather” airs tomorrow night at 7:00, our time [EST 8:00 P.M.] on AXS TV.
