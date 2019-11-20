Luke Combs nabs another chart record — this time, from Garth Brooks
River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleLuke Combs already hit a chart milestone earlier this week, when his brand-new album, What You See is What You Get, landed at the top spot on the Billboard 200. Not only was that his first time at No. 1 on that chart, but his new album also had the largest week for a country album in over a year. However, Luke wasn’t finished breaking records for the week.
Now, the country superstar is placing 16 of the album’s songs on the Hot Country Songs chart, according to Billboard. That’s the greatest number of songs ever charted in a single week by a single artist.
Luke’s latest milestone breaks a record previously held by Garth Brooks, who charted 12 tracks on the Hot Country Songs chart in December of 1997. It took over twenty years for another artist to best that number.
In addition to his record-breaking, full-length projects, Luke has been on a winning streak at country radio, too. All five singles on his debut album, This One’s for You, have hit No. 1. He released What You See is What You Get, his sophomore effort, in early November.
