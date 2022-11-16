Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert & Other Country Artists Among Grammy Nominees

The Grammy nominations were announced on today (November 15), and here are the Grammy nominees for Country.

Best Country Solo Performance

“HEARTFIRST,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in The Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You — Revisited,” Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Going Where The Lonely Go,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song (Songwriters Award)

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” Taylor Swift

“If I Was A Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert

“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Willie Nelson

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Also nominated for Album of the Year – Brandi Carlile – “In These Silent Days.” Her song “You and Me On The Rock” featuring Lucius is nominated for Record of the Year

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” is nominated for Song of the Year, as is Taylor Swift for “All Too Well” (10-minute version) (The Short Film).