Luke Combs Makes More Billboard Chart History

Luke Combs makes history this week as the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (all dated March 30). The news comes on the heels that Luke is the brand new ACM New Male Artist of the Year, which was announced earlier this week.

Luke’s double platinum single, “Beautiful Crazy,” remains at Number One on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart for the third-straight week and holds strong at the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the fifth straight week. This is his fastest rising single to date (15 weeks) and makes Luke the first artist ever to send his first five singles to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

In addition to the ACM Awards win for New Male Aritst, Luke is also up for Male Artist of the Year at this year’s awards and will perform during the ceremony. The 2019 ACM Awards will air live on CBS from MGM Grand’s Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7th at 8 p.m. ET.

Luke’s debut album, This One’s For You, is now certified RIAA double Platinum.

Since it’s release on June 2, 2017, the album has spent a total of 29 non-consecutive weeks at Number One on the Billboard Country Albums chart, including 16 weeks in 2018—making it the highest selling country album last year with 1.1 million equivalent album units sold and the only country album to surpass one million album units. It’s also the most-streamed country album of 2019 so far.