Luke Combs makes Billboard Chart History

This week, Luke Combs becomes the second artist ever to top all five Billboard Country charts: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (all dated March 9th). The success comes on the heels of Luke’s latest single, “Beautiful Crazy,” which remains at the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts for the second straight week. This is his fastest-rising single to date — 16 weeks to be exact — and makes Luke the first artist ever to send his first five singles to the top of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. “Beautiful Crazy” is also the first country single shipped to radio already platinum-certified since Taylor Swift’s “Red” in 2013 and has more than 270 million on-demand streams.

Luke was recently nominated for two 2019 ACM awards — Male Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year. The ACM Awards airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7th on CBS.