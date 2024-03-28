98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Reba + more join HARDY’s ‘HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE’

March 28, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

More of your favorite stars will appear on HARDY‘s upcoming Joe Diffie tribute album, HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE.

Arriving Friday, the star-studded project will feature Luke Combs, Lainey WilsonLuke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire, Hailey Whitters, Tracy Lawrence, Jake Worthington, Toby Keith and Joe’s son Parker Diffie.

They join the previously announced list of artists, including HARDY, Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Nate Smith, Brooks & Dunn, ERNEST, Clint Black, Mark Wills, Kameron Marlowe and Sammy Kershaw.

“I’m super excited about DIFFTAPE. I think it’s a one-of-a-kind project and we’re the first people to do something like this,” says HARDY. “Especially having the original recordings and the fact that we have his family’s blessing to do it, it’s all really special.”

While you wait for HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE to drop, you can take a listen to the “Pickup Man” featuring Post Malone and the HARDY and Morgan Wallen-assisted “John Deere Green”; out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick

Recent Posts