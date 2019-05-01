Luke Combs just shared an update on his new music By Todd Boss | May 1, 2019 @ 6:01 PM (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Playing a little joke at first, but then making it OFFICIAL. View this post on Instagram To hear the song as soon as it’s released, follow / add via the link in my bio! A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) on May 1, 2019 at 8:00am PDT SHARE RELATED CONTENT Check out Willie Nelson’s “Ride Me Back Home” video. Kip Moore has released the lyric video to his song, “The Bull”. Flooding Closures, Airline Delays This Is the Average Age of the American Couch Women Who Surround Themselves With THIS… Live Longer 7-Eleven Launches Beer Delivery