Luke Combs is raising money to help a woman that was sued by his own team.

Amazon seller Nicol Harness claims she had no idea a lawsuit had been filed against her in Illinois federal court until her account was frozen and a judge ordered to her to pay $250,000.

TMZ reports that Harness, who was selling $20 Luke Combs tumblers on Amazon lost access to $5,500 when her Amazon account was frozen.

The “Fast Car” singer said in a video posted to Instagram Wednesday (December 13th) that he will send her double what she lost – $11k. He’ll also start selling his own tumber and give the proceeds to Harness, who suffers from congestive heart failure.

