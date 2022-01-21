Luke Combs is going to be a daddy.

He and his wife, Nicole, are expecting a baby boy. He shared the news on social media late Thursday (Jan. 20).
One of the photos that Luke posted was of the couple holding a picture of their sonogram in front of her baby bump.
Luke Wrote: “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”
This will be Luke and Nicole’s first child.
