Luke Combs is going to be a daddy.

Jan 21, 2022 @ 8:51am

He and his wife, Nicole, are expecting a baby boy. He shared the news on social media late Thursday (Jan. 20).

One of the photos that Luke posted was of the couple holding a picture of their sonogram in front of her baby bump.

Luke Wrote: “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

This will be Luke and Nicole’s first child.

  • Nicole has been the inspiration behind several of his songs, including the #1 hits “Beautiful Crazy” and “Forever After All.”
  • They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2018.
  • The couple were married in August 2020.

