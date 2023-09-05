Luke Combs hits #1 with “Love You Anyway”

Luke Combs has notched his latest #1 with “Love You Anyway.”

The romantic track arrived at country radio in April after Luke enlisted fans to choose his next single on social media.

“‘Love You Anyway’ is a song that I wrote on my porch with Dan Isbell, Ray Fulcher and I had been on stage Valentine’s Day of 2020 right before COVID happened,” shares Luke.

“My wife was sick and was on the bus. She was out with us, but she was on the bus, I believe, and I didn’t know at the time if she was in there or not. And so as I was intro-ing another song, I said, you know, ‘I don’t know if you’re in here, but I love you anyways,’” he recalls. “My buddy Dan had wrote that down and we ended up writing it a few months later.”

“Love You Anyway” is off Luke’s latest album, Gettin’ Old, which spawned his chart-topping cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car.”

Luke and his wife, Nicole, recently welcomed their second baby boy, Beau Lee Combs. Check out his Instagram reel for their announcement.

Luke’s World Tour kicks back up September 30 in Norway. For a full list of dates, visit lukecombs.com.

