Luke Combs Help Parents-To-Be With Their Gender Reveal

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

During his concert earlier this week in Louisville, Kentucky, Luke Combs helped a lucky couple with their gender reveal.

The couple, sitting near the front row, had a sign that Luke noticed that asked him to please help with the reveal.

Luke asked the couple from the stage, “Is this your first kid? First one,” as he opened the envelope.

He pulled out the sonogram results and said, “You’re having your first son. “This was a first… Congrats y’all!”