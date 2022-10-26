98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Combs Help Parents-To-Be With Their Gender Reveal

October 26, 2022 6:08PM CDT
(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

During his concert earlier this week in Louisville, Kentucky, Luke Combs helped a lucky couple with their gender reveal.

The couple, sitting near the front row, had a sign that Luke noticed that asked him to please help with the reveal.

Luke asked the couple from the stage, “Is this your first kid? First one,” as he opened the envelope.

He pulled out the sonogram results and said, “You’re having your first son. “This was a first… Congrats y’all!”

