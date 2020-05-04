Luke Combs has Officially Released Six Feet Apart.
Penned by Luke, Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder, “Six Feet Apart” features Luke crooning the chorus: “I miss my mom / I miss my dad / I miss the road / I miss my band / Giving hugs and shaking hands / It’s a mystery, I suppose / Just how long this thing goes / There?ll be crowds and there?ll be shows / And there will be light after dark / Someday, when we aren’t six feet apart.”
Luke’s current single, “Does to Me,” featuring Eric Church, is No. 6 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after 14 weeks.