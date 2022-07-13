Luke Combs Fans Could Be ‘Living Lucky’ with New Scratch-Off Ticket – Up to $500K

Luke Combs is featured on a new scratch game as part of the Wisconsin Lottery.
Living Lucky with Luke Combs offers players the chance to win a $10,000 Instant Top Prize, according to the Wisconsin Lottery’s official website, as well as a chance to win one of three trips to see Luke in concert in Nashville.
Country Now reports that players who win one of the Nashville concert trips will then be entered into a lottery, where they can win $500,000. The winner of the $500,000 lottery will be announced at Luke’s concert.
Via a statement, Luke said, “I’m truly honored for the opportunity to give my fans the chance to live out the song ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ and a shot at half a million dollars. Good luck to everyone.”
According to the game’s official website, the Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-off will soon be available in Texas, Minnesota, Maine, Arizona, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, and more in the coming months.