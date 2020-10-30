Luke Combs, Eric Church, Maren Morris To Perform On CMA Awards
Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Rascal Flatts, Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin, Reba with Darius Rucker, and Darius with Lady A are all confirmed to perform during next month’s CMA Awards. The show will broadcast live from Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 11th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Barrett will be joined by Puth to perform Barrett’s CMA Single of the Year nominated “I Hope”; Rhett performs his CMA Musical Event of the Year nominated “Be A Light” alongside McEntire, Scott and Tomlin; Rucker enlists nominees Lady A to perform his new single “Beers & Sunshine”; Church will perform “Hell of a View”; Combs will perform “Cold As You”; Florida Georgia Line will perform “Long Live”; Lambert will perform “Settling Down”; McBryde will perform “One Night Standards”; Morris will perform her CMA Single and Song of the Year nominated “The Bones”; and Rascal Flatts will take the stage to perform “Bless the Broken Road.”