Luke Combs’ Deluxe Album Is No. 1, Performing Free Concert This Friday

Nov 3, 2020 @ 8:16am
Luke Combs’ recently-released deluxe album, ‘What You See Ain’t Always What You Get,’ is number-one on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The project, released on October 23rd, features all 18 songs from Combs’ sophomore album, in addition to five brand-new tracks. It’s only the second country album to top the all-genre chart this year. Kenny Chesney’s ‘Here and Now’ was the first.
Luke will be going live on Amazon on Friday (Nov. 6th) at 1 p.m. ET to perform a few songs and sit for a Q & A with Amazon Music.

