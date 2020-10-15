Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay Win At BBMAs
Getty Images
Luke Combs is Billboard’s Top Country Artist of 2020. He also won the Top Country Album award for ‘What You See Is What You Get’ at last night’s BBMAs in Los Angeles. Maren Morris took home the prize for Top Country Female Artist. Dan + Shay won Top Country Duo/Group and Top Country Song for “10,000” hours, featuring Justin Bieber. George Strait was recognized for having the Top Country Tour, and fellow legend Garth Brooks won the Icon Award.