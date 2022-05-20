      Weather Alert

Luke Combs Cried Like A Baby!

May 20, 2022 @ 4:26pm
Luke Combs says he cried like a baby when he found out his wife, Nicole, was pregnant. Music Mayhem magazine quotes him as saying, “I don’t think I’ve told anybody about how she told me. I cried… I cried a lot. Yeah, I was very excited. It was on the bus, she told me on the bus when it was just me and her on there. I think she had been on a trip with some friends, like a girl’s trip kind of thing,” Combs explained. “It’s like Redneck Napa maybe, I’m not sure, but they went there and I guess she found out on the trip, on that trip.”

