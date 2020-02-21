Luke Combs Coming to Chicago
Luke Combs announced Thursday (February 20th) that new tour dates have been added to the
What You See Is What You Get Tour. Shows will also be presented in-the-round style to
accommodate larger audiences. Chicago fans yes, we have a date, it’s November 6th @ the United Center!
Combs explained on Instagram, “I wanted to figure out a way for more of y’all to have an
opportunity to come, so we’re putting the stage in the middle of the floor to open up all of the
seats in each venue!”
The tour started on February 7th in Columbia, MO and was set to finish it’s run on May 2nd in
Boone, NC. The second leg of the tour will kick off on September 19th in Raleigh, NC and hit
cities such as Dallas, TX, San Francisco, CA, Las Vegas, NV, and New York, NY before
wrapping in Boston, MA on December 4th.
He will continue to tour with special guests Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker along with
songwriter Ray Fulcher.
What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates, Fall 2020
Sept. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Nov. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
No ticket information for the Chicago show yet, but when it comes we’ll keep you posted