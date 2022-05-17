LUKE COMBS CHARTS 13TH CONSECUTIVE NUMBER ONE HIT

Luke Combs‘ latest single, “Doin’ This,” claims the Number One spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week. This is Luke’s 13th consecutive chart-topper.
The feat coincides with the fifth anniversary of his debut single, “Hurricane,” hitting Number One. Luke tweeted, “Today is the 5 year Anniversary of “Hurricane” going #1. I get to celebrate with my 13th in a row with ‘Doin’ This’ That’s INSANE! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this every step along the way. Wouldn’t be possible without you. Love y’all!”
In celebration of “Doin’ This,” as well as Luke’s last eight chart-topping singles, BMI will host its biggest Number One party ever with a special sold-out Parking Lot Party concert on June 8th in Nashville featuring performances by Luke and his co-writers.
“Doin’ This” will be included on Luke’s upcoming album, Growin’ Up, which will be released on June 24th.