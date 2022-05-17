      Weather Alert

LUKE COMBS CHARTS 13TH CONSECUTIVE NUMBER ONE HIT

May 17, 2022 @ 8:04am
(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Luke Combs‘ latest single, “Doin’ This,” claims the Number One spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week. This is Luke’s 13th consecutive chart-topper.

The feat coincides with the fifth anniversary of his debut single, “Hurricane,” hitting Number One. Luke tweeted, “Today is the 5 year Anniversary of “Hurricane” going #1. I get to celebrate with my 13th in a row with ‘Doin’ This’ That’s INSANE! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this every step along the way. Wouldn’t be possible without you. Love y’all!”

In celebration of “Doin’ This,” as well as Luke’s last eight chart-topping singles, BMI will host its biggest Number One party ever with a special sold-out Parking Lot Party concert on June 8th in Nashville featuring performances by Luke and his co-writers.

“Doin’ This” will be included on Luke’s upcoming album, Growin’ Up, which will be released on June 24th.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Bet You Didn't Know Kissing Could Do All THIS
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Make Your Desk a Healthier & More Comfortable Work Space
NAOMI JUDD'S PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE TO AIR LIVE
DIERKS BENTLEY GETS VISIT FROM STANLEY CUP
Emergency Restraining Order Filed By CenterPoint Against NorthPoint And Joliet
Connect With Us Listen To Us On