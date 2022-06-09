LUKE COMBS CELEBRATES NINE NUMBER ONE HITS WITH 8,000 FANS

Luke Combs performed for 8,000 fans at the BMI Parking Lot Party in Nashville last night (Wednesday, June 8th). The event was the songwriting organization’s biggest Number One Party ever, celebrating Luke’s latest nine Number One hits, and he performed each one live.
He was joined by 11 songwriters, co-writers of the hits, which included “Beautiful Crazy,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does To Me, ”Lovin’ On You,” “Better Together,” “Forever After All,” “Cold As You,” and “Doin’ This.” He wrapped the night’s performance with “Hurricane,” an earlier career chart-topper.
Luke’s fellow co-writers included Thomas Archer, Wyatt Durrette, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, James McNair, Shane Minor, Randy Montana, Tyler Reeve, Jonathan Singleton and Rob Williford.
Luke’s third studio album, called Growin’ Up, will be released on June 24th.
