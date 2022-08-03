Luke Combs Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole celebrated their second wedding anniversary with sweet messages to each other.
Luke shared a photo from their wedding day and captioned it, “Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since I got to marry this angel, @nicolejcombs you make everyday of my life better than the one before. I love you so much and I can’t wait for all the good times still to come with you and our little family.”
Nicole also celebrated with a never-before-seen photo from their recent maternity shoot saying, “To a lifetime of happy anniversaries, I love you & I love doing life with you @lukecombs.”