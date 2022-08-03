      Weather Alert

Luke Combs Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Aug 3, 2022 @ 4:08pm
(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole celebrated their second wedding anniversary with sweet messages to each other.

Luke shared a photo from their wedding day and captioned it, “Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since I got to marry this angel, @nicolejcombs you make everyday of my life better than the one before. I love you so much and I can’t wait for all the good times still to come with you and our little family.”

Nicole also celebrated with a never-before-seen photo from their recent maternity shoot saying, “To a lifetime of happy anniversaries, I love you & I love doing life with you @lukecombs.”

