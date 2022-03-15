Luke Combs “At the Finish Line” on New Album

Luke Combs fans a new album could be coming your way sooner than you think. A fan asked Luke about his upcoming album on Twitter, and Luke obliged the fan with an update on his next project. “We’re right at the finish line,” responded Combs. “I’m real proud of these tunes. Can’t wait for y’all to hear ’em.” Currently, Luke’s song, “Doin This” from his upcoming third album is climbing up the charts. Despite being “at the finish line” there’s no word on when the album will be released. What do you think of “Doin This?”