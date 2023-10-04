98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Combs announces his next single

October 4, 2023 11:00AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs has chosen “Where the Wild Things Are” as the follow-up single to his latest #1 hits, “Love You Anyway” and “Fast Car.”

“Excited to announce ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ will be my next song on Country Radio!” Luke shared with fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the single cover art reveal.

Unlike “Love You Anyway,” which was picked as a single by fans via social media, “Where the Wild Things Are” was selected without Combs’ fans. It was penned by Luke alongside Dan IsbellJames McNair and Thomas Archer, and serves as the third single off his latest album, Gettin’ Old.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... It's THIS.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts