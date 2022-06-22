LUKE COMBS AND WIFE WELCOME BABY BOY ON FATHER’S DAY

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, are officially parents! They welcomed their first child, son Tex Lawrence Combs, on Father’s Day (June 19th), fittingly. Luke shared the big news on social media last night (Tuesday, June 21st) writing, “Well he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy . . .”
Nicole also introduced the baby on social media writing, “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”
Luke’s other baby, his new album, Growin’ Up, will be released on Friday (June 24th).
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)
A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)