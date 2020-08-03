Luke Combs And Nicole Hocking Get Married
Luke Combs and his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Hocking, tied the knot on Saturday (August 1st) at their home in South Florida with just family in attendance, according to People.com. A spokesperson for Luke said, “Despite the threat of a hurricane, the couple had a lovely intimate ceremony and will be celebrating with friends and family in the new year.”
Luke shared a couple of pictures from the big day on social media yesterday (Sunday, August 2nd) writing, “Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever.”
Nicole posted the same pictures writing, “Yesterday was the most special day!! I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with you! Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year! So excited to share more of this day soon. much love!”
Luke and Nicole began dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2018.Here’s the complete story from PEOPLE.