LUKE COMBS AND HIS WIFE AREN’T TAKING FRIENDS TIP

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole, are awaiting the arrival of their first child any time now. While they haven’t shared the actual due date, baby boy Combs is expected sometime this spring. Luke has gotten lots of advice from friends and family, and he says there’s one “must have,” according to his entertainer friends. Luke tells us:“Yeah, I mean I think, gosh, what do they call it? A night nurse? That’s a thing I’ve heard about which I was just completely unaware of that existing. I think we’re gonna give it a run for a while and just kind of do it on our own. I think trying to do that on our own is something that we’re looking forward to, but who knows. Maybe a month of no sleep with change my outlook on that. Who knows?”
In the meantime, Luke continues on tour with an upcoming show on May 21st at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO.
He sits at Number Two on the Mediabase chart this week with “Doin’ This.”
FAST FACTS
Luke will release his new album, called Growin’ Up, on June 24th.
It features 12 songs, including “Doin’ This,” which is the debut single.
CHECK IT OUT