Luke Combs adds new shows to four cities

Good news, Luke Combs fans, four new shows have been added to his ongoing World Tour.

The cities with added-on Friday night shows are Tampa, Florida (July 7); Charlotte, North Carolina (July 14); Foxborough, Massachusetts (July 21); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (July 28).

Openers for these shows include Lainey Wilson, Gary Allan, David Lee Murphy and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at lukecombs.com. Members of Luke’s Bootleggers fan club are encouraged to check their emails for exclusive presale information.

