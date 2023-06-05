98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke Combs adds new shows to four cities

June 5, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

Good news, Luke Combs fans, four new shows have been added to his ongoing World Tour.

The cities with added-on Friday night shows are Tampa, Florida (July 7); Charlotte, North Carolina (July 14); Foxborough, Massachusetts (July 21); and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (July 28).

Openers for these shows include Lainey WilsonGary AllanDavid Lee Murphy and Old Crow Medicine Show

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, at lukecombs.com. Members of Luke’s Bootleggers fan club are encouraged to check their emails for exclusive presale information. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Research Shows WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
2

Jake Owen Announces New Album, ‘Loose Cannon’
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FLORA: If You Care for These, You're a Better & More Attractive Partner
4

'Fast X' Races To Top Of The Box Office
5

Miranda Lambert Hopes She Gets To Hug Morgan Wallen's Mom Someday

Recent Posts