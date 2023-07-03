Luke Combs Addresses His Cover Of Tracy Chapman’s Track

Luke Combs has achieved significant success with his rendition of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 smash, “Fast Car.”

Combs has revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Tracy Chapman about his cover at all.

He said, “I have not.”

He continued, “For a cover you don’t have to seek approval, but it’s very, very specific what you can and can’t do.”

He added, “There are licenses for a lot of things. I Can’t make any videos – I Can’t do a music video.”

Combs continued, “I couldn’t promo that before the album came out. I couldn’t be like ‘it’s gonna have “Fast Car” on it and it’s gonna be sick.'”

He added, “You just have to, you know, pay the royalties to the writer to do a cover, because once the song is released, it’s kind of … it’s out in the free market in the sense of you can cover it and you just have to pay the royalties on it.”

