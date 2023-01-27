98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Luke, Cody and Keith have a Watershed moment

January 27, 2023 12:00PM CST
Share
Luke, Cody and Keith have a Watershed moment

ABC

Luke BryanCody Johnson and Keith Urban will headline this year’s Watershed Music and Camping Festival August 4, 5, 6 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

Carly PearceLainey WilsonTravis DenningErnestKameron MarloweParker McCollumNiko MoonKylie MorganConner SmithTenille Townes and more will also perform that weekend.

Newcomers Avery AnnaChayce BeckhamPillbox PattiMacKenzie PorterAaron Raitiere and others will play the Next From Nashville stage, as well. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3. You can find out more at WatershedFest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FACEBOOK FEEL-OUT: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FRESH: We Do Our Best __THIS__ in the Shower

Recent Posts