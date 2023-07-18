Luke Bryan’s Wife Shares Images Of His 47th Birthday
July 18, 2023 8:49AM CDT
Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, celebrated his 47th birthday by posting a series of silly photos to Instagram Monday (July 17th).
The carousel included images of a fishing trip to South Fork Canyon in Ohio and a clip of Luke’s birthday dance.
Caroline captioned the photos with, “Happy birthday to my love bug! Whether we like it or not, you give us an adventure every single day! We love you to the moon and back.”
