Luke Bryan’s Niece – Whom He Raised – Delivers Son Prematurely

Luke Bryan‘s niece, Jordan Eudy, delivered a baby boy, prematurely.
She shared that her son, Jonathan Chesh Eudy, was only 3 pounds 13 ounces when he was born; and he had to stay in the hospital for seven weeks.
According to Bryan, his new family member is “6 pounds and will be going home soon.”
Luke is really close with his niece after she lost both her parents and became her guardian.
So, for he and his wife, Caroline, this is very much like the love they would have for a daughter and a grandson.