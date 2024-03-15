Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar Investigated for Allegedly Overserving Missing Collegian

Luke Bryan’s Nashville Bar Investigated for Allegedly Overserving Riley Strain

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating Luke Bryan‘s Nashville bar for allegedly over serving a Missouri college student – who is now missing for a week. Tennessee law prohibits serving alcohol to visibly intoxicated individuals. And any violation is considered a class A misdemeanor.

Riley Strain, the missing University of Missouri student, was reportedly kicked out of the bar (32 Bridge), and separated from his friends. He had been with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers.

The search for Riley has extended throughout Nashville, with concern that he may have fallen into the Cumberland River.

Bryan has asked for prayer, and is cooperating with law enforcement, for the search efforts.

If Riley Strain is found unalive, should Bryan’s bar be held accountable?