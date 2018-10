She’s fortunate to have a son like Luke Bryan who I’m sure is offering plenty of support, but these photos of Luke’s mother LeClaire returning to her home in Mexico Beach today are simply heartbreaking.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MEXICO BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 19: A framed momento from her son’s music career lays broken on the floor of the home of LeClaire Bryan, mother of country music artist Luke Bryan, after it was severely damaged by Hurricane Michael on October 19, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle on October 10, as a category 4 storm causing massive damage and claiming over 30 lives. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

If you’d like to help the victims of Hurricane Michael, donate here.