Luke Bryan’s Favorite Super Bowl Snacks
Luke Bryan says the food that comes along with watching football and especially this weekend’s Super Bowl is every bit as important as the teams playing in the final matchup. He tells us he looks forward to specific football snacks at the Bryan household.
The Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will air live from Miami on Fox on Sunday (Feb. 2nd).
Luke’s latest single, “What She Wants Tonight,” is a Top 10 hit and climbing on the country charts.
