Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, just addopted an 18-year-old dog named Poochie. according to the animal rescue site.com Poochie was dumped at Animal Control by his former family that claimed they became allergic. Well Poochie is now a part of “Brett’s Barn” where children with various health issues visit allowing them to experience life outside. Brett’s Barn is home to over 20 different rescued animals.