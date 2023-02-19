Luke Bryan’s Dog Got into the Trash + his ‘I’m Sorry’ Face Is So Funny

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

February 19, 2023 10:30AM CST
(Photo by Rick Diamond/ACM2015/Getty Images for dcp)

Choc, Luke Bryan‘s dog, got into the trash as “retaliation,” after his family was gone for a few days.

Any dog lover can identify that canine remorseful look, after someone gets caught.

Choc, who is a chocolate lab, wasn’t happy when the Bryan family “left town for a few days,” as Caroline Bryan writes on Instagram.

Caroline posted a video of Choc on Instagram, as well.  It shows the dog on the kitchen counter, opening the trash can and scattering most of the contents all over the place.  “This was his retaliation,” Caroline captioned the video, “You’re grounded Choc.  You terd.”

