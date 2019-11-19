Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa 2020 rounds out lineup with Old Dominion and more
Schmidt PRLuke Bryan’s annual destination festival, Crash My Playa, has announced its final line-up of performing artists for 2020. Old Dominion will appear as headliners during the festival, which will take place next January 22-25 in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.
Other newly-announced artists making stops at next year’s Crash My Playa include Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Kendell Marvel and DJ Rock.
Now in its sixth year, Luke’s destination four-day party is already sold out. The country superstar will headline two nights of Crash My Playa, while previously-announced performer Jason Aldean will headline a third night. A slew of other artists are already on deck to perform during the event, including Dustin Lynch, who’s had plenty of practice soaking up all the fun and sun of Crash My Playa, having performed during each of its six years to date.
In addition to a stacked bill of country A-listers, Crash My Playa will offer festival-goers plenty of amenities to choose from. The event will be hosted by the Moon Palace Cancun, where guests can take advantage of 24-hour concierge service, pools, on-site bars and restaurants and much more.
