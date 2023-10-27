Luke Bryan’s “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” marks his triumphant return to releasing fun songs

There’s no doubt that Luke Bryan‘s “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” has been a summer anthem this year, and no one’s more pleased with that than Luke. After all, the song’s an extension of the message he wanted to share with fans this past summer.

“I don’t want to be [a] third-person guy, but I hadn’t felt like I’d done a fun Luke Bryan song in a minute,” shares Luke. “When I heard ‘But I Got a Beer in My Hand,’ it was just fun enough and it was summertime.”

“I mean, obviously I know that heck, I’ve had a song, ‘Drink a Beer,’ [and] there’s been a lot of beer songs out lately,” he says. “I’m sure people want to critique that. But, it just felt like a song that really said what I wanted to say this summer.”

As “But I Got a Beer in My Hand” continues its ascension on the country charts, Luke has realized that more fans are growing to love the song, especially at his live shows.

“It’s been fun watching it catch fire and grow legs live and watching people hold their beer up when they’re singing,” notes Luke. “It’s a tip to the hat of me always really wanting to have some fun music on my album.”

Luke’s wrapping up his Country On Tour with two remaining shows in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina, on October 27 and October 28, respectively.

For Luke’s full tour schedule, visit lukebryan.com.

