LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Luke Bryan can afford pretty much whatever he wants these days, but a few years ago he received what he tells us is hands down the best Christmas present ever, and nothing will ever beat it.