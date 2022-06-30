LUKE BRYAN WILL CELEBRATE JULY 4TH ‘ON A BOAT

Luke Bryan plans to celebrate this July 4th holiday weekend doing the same things he loves to do all summer long. He tells us: “My plans for the Fourth are always to be on the boat somewhere in the water, and buy a few fireworks, send ‘em up in the sky for the boys, but it’s always a boat and water, whether it’s in the Gulf of Mexico, whether it’s in Georgia. We don’t have a total plan yet, but we’ll be having a good time on the fourth.”
Luke continues his Raised Up Right Tour on July 7th in Virginia Beach, VA with special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.
His new single, “Country On,” will be released on Friday (July 1st).
