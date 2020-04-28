Luke Bryan & Wife Caroline Still Madly in Love and Here’s the Video to Prove It
Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline prove that you don’t have to move past the honeymoon phase after thirteen years of marriage. The hot couple showed off their love for each other during Bryan’s American Idol at-home feature on Sunday night.
Bryan posted a short video reminding fans to watch the Idol special, Caroline on the other hand was engulfed in watching her favorite “hot judge.”
The comment made Bryan blush as he eagerly said, “I am hot.” Caroline then referenced Bryan’s new single, “What She Wants Tonight,” replying, “I’m gonna jump on that tonight!”
The cute exchange is just one of the many visuals Bryan has been sharing with fans, he most recently has been on TikTok doing videos with CB30.