Luke Bryan Votes Against American Idol Contestant after Singing “Rose Colored Glasses” with Her

On the 22nd season of American Idol, 23-year-old Kennedy Reid sure had a confusing moment.

The Southern Indiana beauty mortician chose Ike and Tina Turner‘s “River Deep – High Mountain” for her music. It was revealed that Reid had met her piano player at a John Conlee concert, which Luke Bryan jumped all over.

Luke belted out “Rose Colored Glasses,” Conlee’s 1978 album’s title track, as the piano player played it. Luke came over, and they sang together when Kennedy joined in. But there’s some irony, to come with the song about irony.

While you would think that Kennedy would surely go to Hollywood, after having a judge join her, during her audition, Luke was the only judge who did not vote for her. Luckily, she moved on.

Which American Idol contestant is your favorite?