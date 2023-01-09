LUKE BRYAN, TYLER HUBBARD & MORE!
January 9, 2023 9:15AM CST
Tyler Hubbard has released a new track from his upcoming self-titled album called “Me For Me.” The song was written by Tyler and fellow artists and friends Russell Dickerson and Thomas Rhett. Tyler also co-produced the song. The Tyler Hubbard album will be released on January 27th.
Kelsea Ballerini is featured on singer/songwriter Fletcher‘s track, “Better Version.” Kelsea also stars in the new video alongside Gavin Leatherwood (Sabrina The Teenage Witch / Sex Lives of College Girls) and Ava Capri (Love Victor, Do Revenge).
CHECK IT OUT