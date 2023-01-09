LUKE BRYAN, TYLER HUBBARD & MORE!

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tyler Hubbard has released a new track from his upcoming self-titled album called “Me For Me.”  The song was written by Tyler and fellow artists and friends Russell Dickerson and Thomas Rhett. Tyler also co-produced the song. The Tyler Hubbard album will be released on January 27th.

Luke Bryan was one of the top donors to Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin‘s GoFundMe, giving $5,000 to the pro player’s Community Toy Drive. Hamlin is on the mend after suffering cardiac arrest during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. The fundraiser has now raised more than $8 million.

Kelsea Ballerini is featured on singer/songwriter Fletcher‘s track, “Better Version.” Kelsea also stars in the new video alongside Gavin Leatherwood (Sabrina The Teenage Witch / Sex Lives of College Girls) and Ava Capri (Love Victor, Do Revenge).

