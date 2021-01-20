Luke Bryan Took Wife Caroline Duck Hunting and It Didn’t Go Well
Luke Bryan is an avid hunter. So, he decided to take his wife, Caroline, duck hunting… for a date. Let’s just say it didn’t all go “just ducky.”
Things didn’t start so well when their Polaris got stuck in the muck, with water up to the steering wheel.
Mrs. Bryan posted on social media, to say that the date was going great, all while laughing.
It’s not known how great of a hunter Caroline is… or if she even likes it.
Isn’t it fun to try to totally get into what your partner loves? Or, maybe not?