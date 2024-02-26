Luke Bryan to Leave ‘American Idol’ – But HERE’s Who Might Replace Him

Luke Bryan’s ‘American Idol’ Replacement Already Picked Out

Country star Luke Bryan may follow Katy Perry‘s exit from “American Idol,” with rapper and country musician Jelly Roll reportedly lined up as a potential replacement.

Producers are testing the waters with Jelly Roll, to see how viewers react, as Bryan is unlikely to continue on the show after this season.

While critiques have been raised about Jelly Roll’s suitability (experience in the industry, breadth of work) as a judge, his presence could make the show more relevant.

Bryan, who has been a judge on the show since 2012, has expressed a desire to prioritize his family, more, over his career commitments.

Earlier, Katy Perry announced she would be leaving the show to get back to music. There were alleged disagreements, with producers, which may have factored in.

Do you think Jelly Roll could take American Idol in a new direction?