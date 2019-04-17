Luke Bryan To Join IN NFL Draft Coverage From Nashville

Luke Bryan will join ABC’s first time prime-time coverage of the NFL Draft, airing live coast-to-coast from Nashville on Thursday, April 25th from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts and ESPN’s Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and the entire College GameDay Built by The Home Depot crew will headline night one of ABC’s coverage of the NFL Draft.

Luke will join the GameDay hosts on the first night of coverage. His NFL Draft appearance will be a reunion for Luke and College GameDay, as the American Idol judge served as the show’s guest picker during the show’s 2018 season-opening episode.

Here is the NFL Draft Coverage Schedule:

Thursday, April 25 (8:00-11:30 p.m. EDT): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Friday, April 26 (7:00-11:30 p.m. EDT): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Saturday, April 27 (12:00-7:00 p.m. EDT): NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 – ABC (simulcast of ESPN telecast), ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio