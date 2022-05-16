Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett & more to perform on 'American Idol' finale

      Breaking News
May 16, 2022 @ 12:09pm

The American Idol season 20 finale is going to be packed with country star power. 

Current American Idol judge Luke Bryan, season 16 alum Gabby Barrett, and Thomas Rhett will all perform on the grand finale episode this week. Also returning to the stage is Carrie Underwood, who was crowned the champion in season four and just returned to the show to mentor the top-five contestants on Sunday night’s episode.

Thomas is set to team up with Luke’s fellow judge, Katy Perry, with whom TR collaborated on the title track of his new album, Where We Started. Gabby placed third while competing on American Idol’s 16th season in 2018, where Carrie also appeared as a mentor.

Also performing on the finale is “Strawberry Wine” singer Deana Carter, judge Lionel RichieSara Bareilles and Michael Bublé, who will sing with top-seven finalist Christian Guardino

The American Idol finale airs on May 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

